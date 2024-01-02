Bobby Deol's 'Abraar' to return in 'Animal Park': Report



'Animal Park' is currently not in any production stage

Hold on to your seats, movie buffs! The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed blockbuster actioner Animal has become the talk of the town for several reasons. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor's great acting chops, the film has been in the news for Reddy Vanga's cinematic treatment and Bobby Deol's menacing role as the antagonist. Now, reports are rife that the makers are set to revive Deol's character Abrar in the upcoming sequel, titled Animal Park.

Makers plan to revive Abrar's character

A source spilled the beans to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Besides Ranbir, Bobby proved the biggest USP of the film. Although his character dies at the end of Part 1, the producers are planning to revive it." Reportedly, Deol himself could not contain his excitement for the sequel, revealing that during the shooting of Animal, they brainstormed possible scenarios for a follow-up and how his character could return.

Reddy Vanga is currently working on Prabhas's 'Spirit'

Animal Park promises to pack as much action as its predecessor while also ramping up the emotional content to draw in a wider family audience - a demographic that was largely overlooked in the first installment. However, the makers have not revealed any production details of the actioner. Currently, Reddy Vanga is working on Prabhas's Spirit.