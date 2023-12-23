'Dunki': Rajkumar Hirani opens on working with Shah Rukh Khan

By Isha Sharma 03:52 pm Dec 23, 202303:52 pm

Rajkumar Hirani has shared his memories of working with SRK

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has returned to cinemas over five years after Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju with his immigration-based drama Dunki. The film marks his vaunted maiden collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, an actor Hirani had been chasing for years, right from his first film, Munnabhai MBBS. While Dunki is running in the theaters, Hirani spoke to News18 about being captivated by SRK's performance in the TV show Circus (1989-90) and shared his experience of directing him.

Here's when Hirani became SRK's fan

Hirani decided to work with Khan when he was a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) student. He said, "I recall watching...Circus...I vividly remember the scene...where one actor was performing and delivering a monologue. I didn't know who he was, but I loved his performance." "I told myself once I passed out...I would approach him and make a film." "It took me two years to graduate...[Khan] had become a huge star. So, I had to wait for 20 years."

Hirani on shooting with SRK

The 3 Idiots director further expressed his excitement about finally working with the Jawan actor in Dunki. He jokingly added, "I was enamored by his charm. I would put on an eye mask and earplugs when [Khan] was giving a shot." "Once he finished, my assistant would tell me, 'Sir, shot khatam ho gaya hai,' (the shot is over), and then I would open my eyes." Dunki is Hirani's sixth film in his two-decade-long career.

Does BO pressure affect the director?

Hirani also opened up on the box office pressure on directors. But he added, "It is only the first film when a director doesn't feel the pressure." "It's an achievement when a director finishes and releases his first film. Post that, there is always pressure for success, but I have never succumbed to it." "I have never followed any trend...I feel it's a trap. My idea is still to entertain the audience and make films...we believe in," he added.

More about 'Dunki'

The comedy-drama revolves around an illegal immigration method called "donkey flight" and boasts an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Taapsee Pannu, and Anil Grover. Vicky Kaushal, who earlier worked with Hirani in Sanju, also has a special appearance. Hirani wrote the screenplay with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film has received mixed reviews but is currently stable at the box office.

