Unlocking Shah Rukh Khan's achievements in 2023

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Unlocking Shah Rukh Khan's achievements in 2023

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:27 pm Nov 30, 202302:27 pm

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in his 2023's third release, 'Dunki'

The year 2023 has been nothing short of a blockbuster year for Shah Rukh Khan. He returned to the screens after a hiatus of four years and delivered two humungous blockbusters at the box office. He is now gearing up for his third release, Dunki, eyeing for a blockbuster hat trick. Let's take a look at his achievements in 2023.

2/6

'Jawan' topped IMDb India's most popular 2023 films list

Khan's last release, Jawan, has topped IMDb's 2023 list of India's most popular films. The second position on the list is also held by Khan's previous release, Pathaan, which was released in January. With these films, Khan has left behind other box office hits such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Leo: Boody Sweet, OMG 2, Jailer, and Gadar 2, among others.

3/6

Khan topped IMDb's most popular Indian actors list, too

If you thought that Khan was ruling the 2023's most popular Indian films list only, then you would want to correct yourself. He stood at the first position on IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023 list, too. The list comprised two more male actors—﻿Akshay Kumar (ninth) and Vijay Sethupathi (10th)—while female stars including Alia Bhatt dominated the list.

4/6

Multiple records were broken by 'Jawan'

Not one or two but at least seven records were broken by Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, it became the biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema, minting Rs. 75 crore on the day of its release. It also made it big on the global front, becoming the biggest Hindi film by registering an explosive opening in the global market with Rs. 129.6 crore.

5/6

Fastest Indian film to collect Rs. 200 crore domestically

Pan-Indian film Jawan became the fastest Indian movie to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark. It took only three days for the title to enter the prestigious Rs. 200 crore club. With that, it has also become the biggest-earning film of Atlee's career. Jawan beat Pathaan to hold the record for the biggest opening weekend for a film as well.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2