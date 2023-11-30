'Sam Bahadur' special screening: Top actors, directors praise Vicky Kaushal

By Aikantik Bag 01:45 pm Nov 30, 202301:45 pm

'Sam Bahadur' releases on Friday

Sam Bahadur﻿ is set to capture the theaters and the hearts of viewers with its awe-inspiring story. As per the trailer, the biopic promises to project Vicky Kaushal in a never-before-seen avatar. The makers organized a star-studded premiere for the film fraternity on Wednesday. Several celebrities took to social media and praised the team for their hard work on the film.

Junior Bachchan's sweet words for 'Veerey' Kaushal

Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt note that read, "My veerey, @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you... you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is 'Well done, sweety'!!! Bachchan attended the event with his nephew Agastya Nanda.

Veteran directors hailed the war drama

Academy Award nominee Ashutosh Gowariker penned "WELL DONE CHAP," while praising Ronnie Screwvala and the team for the "nuanced portrayal" of characters. Veteran director Subhash Ghai tweeted, "When a star actor makes you believe that he is not a star but a compelling character on screen #VICKY KAUSHAL made me believe I m meeting gen maneckshaw." The Meghna Gulzar directorial releases on Friday.