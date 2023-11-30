Charting 'The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik's support for Israel

By Isha Sharma 01:30 pm Nov 30, 202301:30 pm

'The Big Bang Theory' actor Mayim Bialik has always been fiercely supportive of Israel

Actor, author, neuroscientist, and game show host Mayim Bialik, who identifies as a staunch Zionist, has always been extremely vocal toward championing Israel's rights. Her support for Israel is even more pronounced now that Palestine (more specifically the terrorist organization Hamas) and Israel﻿ have been at war since early October. We revisit the times Bialik publicly expressed her support for Israel.

Britannica defines Zionism as, "A Jewish nationalist movement that has had as its goal the creation and support of a Jewish national state in Palestine, the ancient homeland of the Jews." Currently, Israel is a Jewish-majority state and Zionism is considered its "national identity."

She recently spoke about the lack of women's safety

Recently, Bialik, through her X account, drew the world's attention toward "the abhorrent and conspicuous absence of women's organizations" on Hamas's assault on Israeli women. "Brutal gang rapes, sexual torture, and murder of fetuses happened- period. Where are the 'BELIEVE THEM' voices? These crimes against women were in many cases documented by the terrorists themselves and broadcast for the world to see."

She even donated money to the IDF

In 2014, the Jew actor donated money to the Israel Defence Forces to buy bulletproof vests for soldiers. The Big Bang Theory star later wrote on her blog, "I need to feel like I'm doing something. No matter what your politics are, soldiers sent into war zones deserve to be protected from enemy fire. Every soldier is someone's son or daughter. Every single one."

She is ready to 'take a bullet' for her views

In 2018, mentioning she has been targeted for her gravitation toward Israel, she revealed, "It hasn't yet, that I know of, impacted my acting career, but it has impacted the way that I'm seen, and that does impact my career in terms of speaking engagements and endorsements." "I'm happy to take that public bullet for the state." Her family reportedly lives in Israeli settlements.

Bialik's views on how Jews are viewed internationally

While speaking at the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism, Bialik said, "A lot of [celerities] don't want to deal with the things I deal with." "The lack of understanding about the distinct role that Israel holds for Jews and non-Jews astounds me...The swiftness with which so many minority populations will side with any group that is against Jews and Zionists devastated me."