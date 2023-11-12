Will help evacuate babies from Gaza's largest hospital: Israel

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:25 am Nov 12, 202310:25 am

Israel says it's ready to evacuate babies from Gaza hospital as fighting rages

Israel announced on Sunday that it is ready to assist with the evacuation of babies from Gaza's largest hospital amid the intense battle near the facility between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. "The staff of the Al-Shifa hospital has requested that tomorrow (Sunday), we'll help the babies in the pediatric department to get to a safer hospital," said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

Why does this story matter?

Since Hamas's October 7 attack on the Jewish nation, Israel has continued its military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The IDF has long alleged that Hamas is using medical institutions as its command centers, with the terror outfit's main operations base located in an underground facility underneath Al-Shifa Hospital. However, the hospital directors, health officials, and Hamas have all denied that the terrorist group is hiding military operations within or beneath the facility.

Gaza's largest hospital runs out of fuel, 2 babies dead

According to Palestinian officials, on Saturday at least two babies died and a dozen other patients were at risk as Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital ran out of fuel. This development came just after Al-Quds Hospital, the second-largest hospital in the region, shut down "most operations" due to fuel shortages a few days ago. It's worth noting that close to 25 hospitals have been closed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

250 attacks on health care in West Bank, Gaza: Ghebreyesus

Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces had surrounded Al-Shifa Hospital on Saturday morning and prevented ambulances from entering or exiting the facility. Reacting to this development, World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that he was "extremely disturbed" by it. Ghebreyesus also revealed that the WHO has verified more than 250 attacks on health care in the West Bank and Gaza since October 7.

Israel will eliminate Hamas and bring back our hostages: Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Saturday that the battle to crush Hamas would continue with "full force." He added that a ceasefire is possible if all the 239 hostages held by the terror group are released. "We will eliminate Hamas and bring back our hostages. IDF forces have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza. There will be no ceasefire without the return of our hostages," a release from the PM's office reads.

Growing death toll in ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Friday claimed that over 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the region, including almost 4,500 children, while 183 individuals have died in the West Bank. Israel's military offensive in Gaza began after the Palestinian terrorist group attacked the Jewish nation on October 7 and killed more than 1,400 Israelis.