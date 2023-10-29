Modi, Egypt president discuss West Asia turmoil amid Israel-Hamas war

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:58 am Oct 29, 202311:58 am

We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence: Modi after call with Egypt president

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Saturday regarding the humanitarian situation and deteriorating security in West Asia amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Both leaders raised concerns regarding violence, terrorism, and the loss of civilian lives and also agreed on the need for the immediate restoration of stability and peace in the region.

Egypt, India share concerns regarding terrorism, violence: Modi

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Yesterday, spoke with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia." "We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance," he added.

Check out Modi's post here

Modi, el-Sisi also discussed dangers of Israel-Hamas war

The spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency confirmed that el-Sisi received a phone call from Modi, during which the leaders discussed the dangers of further escalation of the conflict. They also expressed their satisfaction with India and Egypt's strategic partnership. "Their determination to continue leading the institutions of the two countries towards further enhancing joint cooperation between the two friendly countries," added the spokesperson.

India abstained from UN General Assembly vote on Gaza ceasefire

Earlier on Friday, India abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Hamas and Israel and uninterrupted aid into Gaza. Presented by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations, the resolution was passed with the support of 120 countries, while 14 voted against it. However, 45 other nations, including India, abstained as the resolution allegedly lacked reference to Hamas's terror attacks.

Netanyahu announces Israel's 'second stage of war' in Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the Jewish nation's war against Hamas has entered the "second stage" during a press conference on Saturday in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu stated that the War and Security Cabinet had unanimously agreed to expand ground operations in Gaza. "We did this in a balanced and considered way, based on a commitment to ensure both the destiny of the state and the security of our soldiers," he added.

Know about Israel-Hamas war

After Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, the Jewish nation has upped its ante in the Gaza Strip. Israel also sent tanks and troops into Gaza on Friday and confirmed hitting nearly 150 "underground" Hamas targets in the northern strip during an intense night of raids. On the other hand, over 9,000 people have reportedly lost their lives on both sides since the start of the conflict.