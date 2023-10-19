Rishi Sunak urges progress on Gaza aid during Israel visit

By Riya Baibhawi 04:05 pm Oct 19, 202304:05 pm

Sunak will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak touched down in Tel Aviv on Thursday to show support for Israel. As per Reuters, Sunak is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will also visit other regional capitals. According to Downing Street, Sunak expects "further progress" in sending aid to Gaza after meeting Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

Why does this story matter?

Sunak's visit came a day after United States President Joe Biden's solidarity visit to Israel. His wartime trip not only serves as a blatant show of support for Israel but also as an effort to mitigate rising anti-Semitism back in the UK. Since Hamas's initial attack on Israel on October 7, more than 34,000 people have been killed, while 12,500 have been injured in Gaza. In Israel, 1,400 residents have lost their lives, and 3,5000 have been injured.

I grieve with you: Sunak

Sunak addresses media in Tel Aviv

"Above all, I'm here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you," Sunak said after landing in Israel.

Efforts to prevent further escalation

Furthermore, Sunak urged for a "turning point" after a Gaza hospital explosion on Tuesday resulted in 500 Palestinian casualties. He called on regional and global leaders to unite and prevent further dangerous conflict escalation, stating that the UK would be "at the forefront of this effort." Tuesday's strike on the Palestinian hospital has triggered demonstrations in several countries, including Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq. It has also exacerbated cases of hate crimes in the UK and elsewhere.

British diplomatic efforts in the region

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar over the next three days to discuss the conflict and work toward a peaceful resolution. The UK views these three nations as crucial to international efforts in maintaining regional stability, freeing hostages, and allowing humanitarian access to Gaza. Cleverly will meet with top leaders in these countries to address efforts to stop the conflict from spreading.

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Israel next

Sunak previously stated that Israel had experienced a "horrific act of terrorism" at the hands of Hamas and that the UK stood by Israel. The trip, which comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's on Tuesday and Biden's on Wednesday, indicates a united front among Western leaders. They are part of an informal decision-making group known as the Quint, which includes the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy. French President Emmanuel Macron will be visiting Israel next.