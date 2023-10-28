India abstains from UN General Assembly vote on Gaza ceasefire

India abstains from UN General Assembly vote on Gaza ceasefire

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:44 am Oct 28, 202310:44 am

India abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday on a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and uninterrupted aid in Gaza. The resolution—presented by Jordan and co-sponsored by over 40 countries—was passed with the support of 120 nations, while 14 voted against it and 45 abstained. India, along with Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, abstained as the resolution reportedly lacked reference to Hamas's terror attacks.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and said it was "expanding" ground operations. The announcement indicated that the military was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza, where it has sworn to crush Hamas following its October 7 incursion into Israel. Since then, Israel has been bombing Gaza, resulting in more than 7,000 fatalities. Israel has already rejected the UN's call for a ceasefire, saying it is not warring "with Palestinians but with Hamas."

US outraged at resolution's 'omission of evil'

The United States reportedly expressed its disapproval of the proposed resolution's omission of Hamas and its October 7 terror attacks. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated, "It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas." She also criticized the resolution for not mentioning hostages taken by Hamas and other terrorist groups, calling these omissions "evil" and urging member states not to let them stand.

India supports amendment condemning Hamas attacks

Prior to the resolution vote, an amendment proposed by Canada and supported by the US was considered. The amendment aimed to include a paragraph condemning Hamas's terrorist attacks and demanding the immediate release of hostages. India, along with 87 other countries, voted in favor of this amendment; however, it was not adopted as it did not receive a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

India calls for 'zero-tolerance' approach to terrorism

India's Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Yojna Patel spoke at the UNGA, denouncing the terror attacks in Israel and calling for the immediate release of hostages. She stressed that terrorism knows no boundaries and encouraged the global community to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. India also applauded international efforts to defuse the conflict and provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza, having contributed to these efforts.

Resolution demands compliance with international law

The resolution titled "Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations" called for an immediate, lasting, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities in Gaza. It demanded unimpeded access to essential goods and services for civilians in Gaza. The resolution also called for the reversal of Israel's order for Palestinian civilians and UN staff to evacuate areas in the Gaza Strip. It demanded the immediate release of all unlawfully held captives.