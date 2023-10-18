'Barbaric terrorists' attacked Gaza hospital, not IDF, says Benjamin Netanyahu
A day after Palestine accused Israeli airstrikes of killing 500 people in a Gaza hospital, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed "barbaric terrorists" in Gaza for the attack. "The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children," he said.
Know about the attack
According to reports, at least 500 people have been killed after an airstrike hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian officials said, accusing Israel of it. However, Israel put the blame on a rocket misfired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a Hamas ally. Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden's meeting with Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine leaders was called off after the strike.