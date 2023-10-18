Biden arrives in Israel, meeting with Arab leaders canceled

World

By Prateek Talukdar 02:01 pm Oct 18, 2023

Biden arrived in Tel Aviv to express solidarity with Israel

After an airstrike hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, killing at least 500 people, United States President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine was called off. Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to express solidarity with Israel amid its war with Hamas, which has resulted in 1,400 Israelis and 3,000 Palestinians being killed, including Americans.

Why does this story matter?

The attack on the hospital, the blame for which Israel and Hamas have tried pinning on each other, has derailed potential diplomatic efforts toward peace. While several countries have called for peace, the US has mobilized support for "Israel's right to defend itself," per PTI. Around 2,000 US troops are preparing for their possible deployment to West Asia, CNBC said.

115 health facilities in Gaza bombed

The bombed hospital, run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, was located in central Gaza and was reportedly flooded with thousands of Palestinians seeking shelter from Israel's air strikes, Al Jazeera reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) said 115 healthcare facilities have been attacked in Gaza. The agency also warned of disease outbreaks, and concerns are mounting for 350,000 people in Gaza.

Netanyahu denies ceasefire, humanitarian aid: Report

Around 600 US passport holders are stuck in the Gaza Strip; yet, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied a ceasefire to facilitate a safe exit for the foreigners via Egypt's Rafah crossing, the only way out of Gaza. Last week, Israel asked people to evacuate Gaza. As people gathered at Rafah crossing, it was bombed, the BBC reported, verifying a video of the explosion.

Biden will pose 'tough questions' to Israel: White House

In a CBS interview, Biden said an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza would be a "big mistake." He said that Hamas must be wiped out. However, he called for "a path to a Palestinian state." The White House said on Wednesday that Biden will pose some "tough questions" to Israeli leaders. He will meet Netanyahu and the Israeli emergency cabinet, which includes former opposition leaders.