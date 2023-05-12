World

Israel-Palestine conflict: Top Gaza commanders killed in latest Israeli strikes

Israel-Palestine conflict: Top Gaza commanders killed in latest Israeli strikes

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 12, 2023, 01:22 pm 3 min read

Commander of Islamic Jihad's Gaza rocket squads killed in Israeli air strike

The commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Gaza rocket squads, Ali Ghali, was reportedly killed in an Israeli air strike on Thursday morning as the conflict between Palestine and Israel continues. According to the news outlet Al Jazeera, Ghali and two other terrorists were eliminated in an airstrike on a safehouse in Khan Yunis, where they were allegedly hiding.

Five top Palestinian Islamic Jihad officials killed so far

The death of Ghali marked the fifth senior figure from the Iranian-sponsored Islamic Jihad to lose their life since Israel started striking Gaza early on Tuesday. In an official statement, the second-biggest armed group in Gaza, after the Hamas Islamists, said, "We will not retreat, and the assassinations will only make us stronger. Our revenge continues."

Whoever comes to harm us, his blood is forfeit: Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a videotaped message released during his visit to an air base that whoever tries to harm Israelis will have their blood forfeited. "We are at the height of a campaign, both offensive and defensive," Reuters quoted Netanyahu as saying. "Whoever comes to harm us - his blood is forfeit," he added.

Israeli strikes killed top Palestinian militants, 12 others

This latest violence comes just a day after Israeli strikes on Gaza killed three top militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and 12 others, including four children, as per the Palestinian Health Ministry.

It is worth noting that the present situation is identical to what happened in 2021 when tensions between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel escalated into an 11-day war.

Importance of David's Sling and Iron Dome interceptors

After hundreds of rockets were launched, sirens were set off as far north as Tel Aviv. Per military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, almost 1.5 million Israelis, approximately 16% of the country's population, have been ordered to shelters. While David's Sling and Iron Dome interceptors shot down 96% of the missiles engaged, one hit a residential building in Rehovot and killed one person on Thursday.

Visuals from Sderot

Rocket hitting a government building in Northern Gaza

Details on Israel's latest rocket barrage

The recent strikes on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders come on the back of a rocket barrage fired by the terror outfit after the death of Khader Adnan on May 2. Adnan, a senior Islamic Jihad figure, died after an 86-day hunger strike. The terror group had threatened throughout Adnan's hunger strike to hold Israel responsible for his death.