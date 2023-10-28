Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, cuts off internet and phone services

1/8

World 3 min read

Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, cuts off internet and phone services

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:01 am Oct 28, 202310:01 am

Gaza 'blacked out' after Israeli strikes cut off internet, phone services

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced on Friday that the country is expanding its "ground operations" in the Gaza Strip. As Israel's airstrikes rocked the region, internet and mobile phone services were cut off. Hagari also reiterated earlier warnings to civilians to flee, saying the IDF is "operating forcefully" on all fronts and will "continue striking Gaza City."

2/8

Why does this story matter?

Israel has been preparing a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip since Palestinian terrorist group Hamas's October 7 attack on the Jewish nation. The war has claimed the lives of over 8,000 people. Thousands of Israeli troops have gathered near the border in preparation for a ground invasion. Earlier Friday, the military announced that ground forces had conducted their second hours-long incursion inside Gaza, targeting scores of Hamas targets in the last 24 hours.

3/8

All you need to know about Gaza's worst 'blackout'

The largest telecommunications provider in Gaza confirmed that the region was "blacked out" as Israeli strikes hit phone and internet services in the strip. "We regret to announce a complete disruption of all communication and internet services with the Gaza Strip in light of the ongoing aggression," the Palestine Telecommunications Company (PALTEL) tweeted. Moreover, internet monitoring groups told CNN that this is the worst internet blackout in Gaza since the start of the war.

4/8

UN chief calls for 'humanitarian ceasefire'

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a "humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East" on Saturday so that "life-saving supplies" could be delivered. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the UN chief added, "Everyone must assume their responsibilities. This is a moment of truth. History will judge us all."

5/8

Here's Guterres's X post

6/8

Israel rejected UN resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Israel has also rejected the call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which was passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, with the country's foreign minister calling the resolution "despicable." "We reject outright the UN General Assembly despicable call for a ceasefire. Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

7/8

Cohen's tweet on ceasefire in Gaza

8/8

India abstains from UN vote calling for truce in Israel

India abstained from voting at the UN General Assembly on a resolution calling for an urgent humanitarian cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The UN General Assembly's 193 members voted on a draft resolution proposed by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 countries, including Bangladesh, the Maldives, Pakistan, Russia, and South Africa. The resolution titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" was adopted with 120 nations voting in favor, 14 voting against, and 45 abstentions.