Incoming Maldives president confirms talks with India on troops removal

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:11 pm Oct 27, 202306:11 pm

Indian troops need to leave the Maldives, says incoming president

The Maldives has begun talks with India regarding the removal of its military presence from the island nation, President-elect Mohamed Muizzu revealed during an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday. Removing Indian troops from the Maldives was one of the key campaign promises made by Muizzu, who defeated India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Solih in the recently concluded presidential elections.

Why does this story matter?

Although Muizzu has claimed that he would ensure the Maldives remained "independent," he is known for his pronounced pro-China stance. It is argued that Muizzu's pro-Chinese leanings originate from the substantial Chinese loans received by the Maldives during the previous Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) government's tenure. These loans have reportedly resulted in stronger economic relations between the Maldives and China, including infrastructure developments and investments.

'Very successful' negotiations and bilateral relationship

The president-elect described the ongoing negotiations with the Indian government as "very successful," adding, "We want a bilateral relationship that is mutually beneficial." When asked if soldiers from other nations would replace the Indian troops, Muizzu assured that the move doesn't mean he is "going to allow China or any other country to bring their military troops here (Maldives)."

Details on Indian troops posted in Maldives

Indian warships help patrol the exclusive economic zone of the Maldives. Approximately 70 personnel of the Indian military are currently posted in the island nation to oversee radar stations and surveillance aircraft sponsored by New Delhi. The Maldivian defense force reported in 2021 that some 75 Indian military personnel were stationed in the country to operate and maintain Indian aircraft

India and China's competition for influence in Maldives

The Maldives, like many other South Asian countries, has become a battleground for India-China competition, with successive administrations favoring one of the two Asian giants. Both nations have heavily invested in improving the country's infrastructure and provided loans, vying to gain influence over the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago. After Muizzu's win, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said last week that India intends to work with the new Maldives government and discuss ways to enhance ties.

Muizzu's close ties with China

Reportedly, Muizzu played a key role in the development program under the previous PPM government, during which the Maldives received substantial Chinese loans. According to the news agency AFP, the 45-year-old had told officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) last year that his party's return to power would assure "a further chapter of strong ties between our two countries."

Muizzu's comments on 'geopolitical rivalry between bigger nations'

However, the Maldives's president-elect has announced his intentions to work closely with all nations as the island nation was too small to pick sides during a "geopolitical rivalry between bigger nations." "Maldives first. That is, I think, something that can be easily understood," he said. The 45-year-old is officially scheduled to take office on November 15.