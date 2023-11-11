Gaza's largest hospital runs out of fuel, operations suspended

Since October 7, nearly 25 hospitals in Gaza have been closed

The largest hospital in Gaza has run out of fuel, forcing it to suspend operations. A baby died in an incubator at Al-Shifa Hospital after the facility lost power, while another person was killed in intensive care by an Israeli shell. Just days ago, Al-Quds Hospital shut down "most operations" due to fuel shortages. Since October 7, nearly 25 hospitals have been closed.

Why does this story matter?

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is exploiting medical institutions as command centers, with its main operations base located in an underground facility beneath Al-Shifa hospital. Hamas, health officials, and Shifa administrators have all denied that the group is hiding military infrastructure within or beneath the facility and have stated that they would welcome an international inspection.