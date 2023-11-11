Canada: Indian-origin man, minor son shot dead in 'gang violence'

A 41-year-old Sikh man of Indian origin, Harpreet Singh Uppal, and his 11-year-old son were shot dead in Edmonton, the capital city of Canada's Alberta province, PTI reported on Saturday. The boy's friend, who was also in the car, reportedly managed to escape unharmed in the incident. The Edmonton Police Service's acting superintendent, Colin Derksen, said the shooting could be part of an escalation of gang violence, as Uppal was a prominent figure in Canada's organized crime scene.

Derksen stated that it remains uncertain if the shooter or shooters were aware that children were in the car when they started tailing Uppal. However, he said that once they found the presence of Uppal's son, they deliberately shot and killed him too. Derksen mentioned that there was once a "line in the sand" (a point beyond which one will not go) that gang members would not cross by targeting children, but this is no longer the case.

As of Friday morning, the police had made no arrests or identified any suspects. However, reports said the police found a burned stolen car (2012 BMW X6) in the north of Beaumont, suspected to be linked to the crime. Uppal was facing charges related to cocaine possession and trafficking, as well as illegal possession of body armor, reports claimed. Additionally, he was charged with assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed serious concern over the increasing gun violence in Canadian communities. "With a heavy heart, I contemplate how it's conceivable for a child to be killed in such a tragic manner like this," she said in a statement. Like other major cities across Canada, Edmonton is struggling with a surge in shootings and gang-related crimes. The death of a child has intensified police efforts to solve Thursday's brazen shooting.

This comes amid a strained relationship between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing Nijjar, which India outrightly denied. Recently, Canada-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to disrupt the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup hosted by India. He also warned about blowing up an Air India flight on November 19, which coincides with the tournament's final.