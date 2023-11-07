Pannun's threat to blow up Air India flight serious: Report

Pannun's threat to blow up Air India flight serious: Report

By Prateek Talukdar 10:51 am Nov 07, 2023

Pannun's purported warning to blow up an Air India flight on November 19 cannot be taken lightly, intel sources said

Canada-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's purported warning to blow up an Air India flight on November 19 cannot be taken lightly, News18 reported, citing intelligence sources. The report said he is trying to radicalize youth against India and threatening to repeat the 1985 bombing of Air India's Kanishka flight, which killed 329 people. Officials in all major cities where Air India flights operate have also been alerted.

Why does this story matter?

Pannun, a designated terrorist, is reportedly at the top of India's list of the most wanted Khalistani separatists. After bilateral ties between India and Canada nosedived over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June, he threatened in September to disrupt the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. Recently, he warned Sikhs against flying Air India on November 19, the day the tournament's final will be played.

Not capable of anything substantial but radicalizing youth: Intel sources

The report said although the intel officials believe Pannun not to be capable of "anything substantial," he is suspected of radicalizing youth against India without any clear reason. The latest threat has raised concerns about possible hostage situations. Reportedly, Sikh militants hijacked Indian Airlines planes five times in the early 1980s, of which at least two, in 1981 and 1984, were related to the secessionist Khalistan movement and were used to negotiate the release of jailed terrorists.

Pannun calls for global blockade

Citing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in India, Pannun has reportedly called for a "global blockade" of Air India, spanning from Vancouver to London. He demanded the Indian government close Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 19, also former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary. He also praised the assassins of Gandhi, who was slain by her Sikh bodyguards Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, and said the airport would be renamed in their honor once Punjab is "liberated."

Matter raised with UK, Canada

Overseas Friends of India BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) supported Air India, encouraging Indians and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) to book flights exclusively on November 19. They have also asked the United Kingdom (UK) government to take action against Pannun, as his threats could intimidate UK citizens and negatively affect their safety and mental well-being. India's High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, whom Pannun blames for Nijjar's assassination, said that he will raise the matter with the Canadian government.