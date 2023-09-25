All you need to know about Overseas Citizenship of India

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 25, 2023 | 03:26 pm 3 min read

What is Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI)?

The Indian government is reportedly in the process of canceling the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) registration of several people who are allegedly involved in pro-Khalistan activities and anti-India propaganda. This comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada over the murder of Canadian citizen and Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about OCI.

Why does this story matter?

To recall, New Delhi suspended visa services for Canadians on Thursday as diplomatic ties between India and Canada plummeted to an all-time low last week. The development came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on September 18, alleged the Indian government's role in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, triggering a diplomatic row.

Understanding OCI and its benefits

OCI is provided to overseas Indians, giving the beneficiaries a number of privileges usually not granted to a regular foreign national. All OCI cardholders enjoy benefits like long-term visa-free travel and stay in India. They also get an exemption from mandatory reporting to police authorities during their stay in the country. Furthermore, such individuals also have the same benefits as non-resident Indians (NRIs) in educational, economic, and financial fields.

Know about OCI eligibility and ineligibility

Eligible individuals include those who were Indian citizens as of January 26, 1950, or were eligible to become citizens on that date. Those who belonged to territories that became part of India after August 15, 1947, are also eligible. However, those who are/have been citizens of Bangladesh, Pakistan, or other countries notified by the government aren't eligible. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) website says that 4.068 million OCI registration cards were issued till January 31 last year.

Grounds for OCI cancellation by Indian government

The MEA says the government can cancel OCI registration if an overseas citizen of India obtains it under false representation or fraud. It can also be revoked if an overseas citizen shows disaffection toward the Indian Constitution. OCI registration can be canceled if "it is necessary...in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of India, friendly relations of India with any foreign country, or in the interests of the general public," per the MEA website.

India to cancel OCI cards of Khalistani terrorists living abroad

According to IANS, the Indian government on Sunday directed investigative agencies to identify Khalistani terrorists across the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, and Canada and cancel their OCI cards. The major development came a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized the properties of the founder of the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and Canada-based terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

