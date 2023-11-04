Fakhar Zaman scripts history for Pakistan in ODIs: Key stats

Sports 3 min read

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:16 pm Nov 04, 2023

Fakhar Zaman slammed the fastest World Cup century for Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Fakhar Zaman played an audacious knock of 126* to help Pakistan win against New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS method) in match 36 of the ICC World Cup. Chasing 402, Pakistan were 200/1 in 25.3 overs when the match was abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru. Pakistan were ahead by 21 runs during that phase hence they won and kept their semi-final hopes alive.

Joint-most sixes by a Pakistan batter in an ODI innings

As per Cricbuzz, Fakhar's 11 sixes against NZ meant that he equaled Shahid Afridi's record against Sri Lanka from 1996. Most sixes struck by a Pakistan batters in an ODI innings: Fakhar - 11 vs NZ in 2023 Afridi - 11 vs Sri Lanka in 1996 Abdul Razzaq - 10 vs South Africa in 2010 Fakhar - 10 vs South Africa in 2021.

10-plus sixes by a batter in a World Cup innings

Fakhar is now the fourth player in ICC ODI World Cup history to hammer 10-plus sixes in a match. His 11 maximums saw him equal Martin Guptill. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan (17) and Chris Gayle (16) have smashed the most sixes.

Most sixes by a Pakistan batter in a WC edition

Fakhar has struck 18 sixes in the 2023 ICC World Cup, which is the most by a Pakistan batter in a single edition. Most sixes by a Pakistan batter in a WC edition: 18 - Fakhar in 2023* 9 - Imran Nazir in 2007 9 - Abdullah Shafique in 2023 8 - Iftikhar Ahmed in 2023 7 - Misbah-ul-Haq in 2015.

Fastest century by a Pakistan batter in the World Cup

Fakhar smashed the fastest World Cup century by a Pakistan batter in only 63 balls. He broke Saleem Malik's record of 94-ball century against SL in 1987 at Faisalabad. He also broke Nazir's record for most sixes in a World Cup innings by a Pakistan player. He hammered eight sixes against Zimbabwe in 2007. Nazir brought up his WC century in 95 balls.

Partnership record for Pakistan in World Cup

Babar Azam also slammed a 63-ball 66* and complimented Fakhar very well. The duo added an unbeaten 194-run partnership, which is the joint-highest World Cup partnership for Pakistan. They have matched the record of Saeed Anwar and Wajahatullah Wasti, who also added 194 runs which also happened against New Zealand in the ODI 1999 World Cup at Manchester.

A look at Fakhar's ODI numbers

This was Zaman's second successive 50-plus score at the event as he hammered a 74-ball 81 in his preceding outing against Bangladesh. The dasher has now raced to 3,491 runs in 81 ODIs at an average of 47.17. Besides 11 tons, he has slammed 16 half-centuries in this format. He has completed 405 ODI World Cup runs at 40.50.