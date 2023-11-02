India tame SL, qualify for World Cup 2023 semis: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:38 pm Nov 02, 202308:38 pm

Gill and Kohli added 189 runs for Team India (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India blew a dismal Sri Lanka apart in match number 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India posted a mammoth 357/8 in 50 overs. The likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with crucial half-centuries. Dilshan Madushanka claimed a historic fifer. In response, SL posted 55/10 in 19.4 overs.

A look at India's innings summary

India lost Rohit Sharma in the first over itself before Gill and Kohli added 189 runs for the second wicket. Both batters played sensible cricket before being dismissed in quick succession. Shreyas added two meaningful fifty-plus stands to help India get past 350. For the Lankans, Madushanka chipped in with five scalps. SL were sloppy on the field and gave away freebies.

Sri Lanka stunned by the Indian bowlers

Pathum Nissanka was dismissed on the very first ball by Jasprit Bumrah before Mohammed Siraj claimed three scalps to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 3/4. Sri Lanka were left stunned. Mohammed Shami then joined the party, claiming two wickets and a maiden in his first over with SL struggling at 14/6. SL somehow managed to avoid the lowest ODI total, including their own.

Gill scripts this unique record

Gill managed 92 from 92 balls. His knock consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. The youngster has now been dismissed in the 90s for the first time in his ODI career. Gill notched his 11th ODI half-century, besides racing to 2,113 runs at 62.14. The tally also includes six centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 2023, Gill has accumulated 1,426 runs at 64.81.

Kohli achieves these two mega milestones

Kohli scored a valiant 88-run knock. He has now gone past 13,500 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the fourth to do so. Kohli owns 13,525 runs at an average of 58.04. He struck his 70th ODI fifty, besides owning 48 tons. Meanwhile, Kohli surpassed 1,000 ODI runs in 2023. He owns 1,054 runs at 65.87. The tally includes four tons and six half-centuries.

Kohli slams his 13th 50-plus score in ODI World Cups

Kohli's 88 saw him register his 13th fifty-plus score in ICC ODI World Cups. In 33 WC matches, Kohli has amassed 1,472 runs at 54.51. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties. Only Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), and Kumar Sangakkara (1,532) have clobbered more WC runs. Kohli's tally of 13 fifty-plus World Cup scores is only second to that of Tendulkar (21).

Kohli continues to shine versus Sri Lanka

Kohli has raced to 2,594 runs in IND vs SL ODIs, the fifth-most for any batter. While Tendulkar (3,113) tops the list, Sanath Jayasuriya (2,899), Sangakkara (2,700) and Mahela Jayawardene (2,666) follow him. Kohli averages 63.26 versus SL in ODIs (100s: 10, 50s: 12).

2,000 ODI runs for Shreyas Iyer

India's middle order batter Shreyas Iyer slammed a fiery 82-run knock. He hit three fours and six sixes. Shreyas is now the third-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs for India. He accomplished the feat in 49 innings of 54 ODI matches. Gill (38 innings) and Shikhar Dhawan (48 innings) have reached the milestone faster among Indians. Gill is also the fastest overall (2,000 ODI runs).

A historic fifer for Madushanka

Madushanka became the first Sri Lankan bowler to take an ODI World Cup fifer versus India. Madushanka returned with 5/80 in 10 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now the most-expensive fifer against India in ODI cricket. He is the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing event, having raced to 18 wickets in seven games at 22.11.

A record stand for Gill and Kohli

Gill and Kohli's 189-run stand is now the joint-second-highest partnership for India versus Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups. The duo has equaled Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's opening stand against the Lankan team in the 2019 edition. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly occupy the top spot, having added 318 runs for the second wicket in the 1999 event.

Sorry records for Sri Lanka

As per Cricbuzz, for the second instance, Sri Lanka lost both their openers for a duck in ODIs. Lahiru Thirimanne and T Dilshan vs AFG, 2015 and Dimuth Karunaratne and Nissanka vs IND, 2023. Meanwhile, Nissanka is the third Lankan batter to get dismissed on the first ball in a World Cup innings. He joined Thirimanne (2015) and Karunaratne (2019).

Bumrah claims this unique record

Bumrah is now the first Indian bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of a team innings in the ODI World Cup. He achieved the record after trapping Nissanka LBW.

The fourth-highest ODI WC score for India

India's 357/8 is now their fourth-highest team total in ODI World Cup history. This is also India's second-highest ODI WC score against Sri Lanka. For the fifth time, India have gone past 350 runs in ODI World Cups. India have posted the fifth-highest team total in ODIs at the Wankhede. This is also India's maiden score of 300-plus at this venue.

Other records scripted in the Indian innings

India smashed nine sixes in their score of 357/8, equaling their WC record against SL (also in 1999). Madushanka scripted the fifth-best bowling figures for SL in ODI World Cups. He has also clocked the second most expensive fifer in ODIs. England's Adil Rashid (5/85 in 2019) holds the record. India posted the highest team total in ODI WCs without a single centurion.

SL script this unwanted record

Sri Lanka have posted their joint-third-lowest total in ODI history. SL's lowest ODI score is 43/10 versus South Africa in 2012 and 50 versus India in September 2023 (Asia Cup final). They also managed 55/10 versus WI in 1986.

India recorded the second-biggest win in ODI World Cups

India's win is now the second-biggest in ODI World Cups. It is just behind the 309-run margin scripted by Australia versus the Netherlands earlier in this World Cup. India's previous best margin of win was 257 versus Bermuda in 2007.

Do you know?

India have now qualified for a fourth straight ODI World Cup semi-final. India won the 2011 World Cup at home. They were ousted in the semis of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups respectively. This is India's 4th straight semi-final appearance.

Mohammed Shami scripts a host of records

Shami claimed his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing World Cup and a third overall. He now has seven four-wickets-in-an-innings and over, surpassing Australian pacer Starc, who owns three four-fers and three five-wicket hauls. Shami also equaled Starc in terms of five-wicket hauls (3 each). In the previous match, Shami became the first pacer to take four four-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups.

Highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

With his five wickets, Shami is now the most successful Indian bowler in ODI WC history. He has raced to 45 wickets, surpassing Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan (44 wickets each). Shami owns 14 wickets from three matches in the ongoing World Cup.