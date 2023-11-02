Shreyas Iyer becomes the third-fastest Indian to 2,000 ODI runs

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Shreyas Iyer becomes the third-fastest Indian to 2,000 ODI runs

By Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha 06:24 pm Nov 02, 202306:24 pm

Iyer has been a vital part of India's middle order in ODIs (Source: X/@BCCI)

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has become the third-fastest Indian to accomplish 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter accomplished this milestone with a fine half-century against Sri Lanka in Match 33 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. He entered the match, needing 65 runs to get the milestone. India scored 357/8 in their 50 overs.

2/6

The 3rd-fastest Indian to get the mark

Shreyas who made his ODI debut in 2017, accomplished the feat in 49 innings of 54 ODI matches. Shubman Gill (38 innings) and Shikhar Dhawan (48 innings) have reached the milestone faster among Indians. The former is also the overall fastest to get this feat. Overall, he became the 28th Indian to accomplish 2,000 ODI runs in Indian colors.

3/6

Shreyas Iyer shows his character

Shreyas Iyer was under a lot of pressure after undergoing a barren run over the last couple of games. Many questioned his place in the side. However, Shreyas showed his character and offered a fight. He got to his fifty with a four off just 36 balls. He was part of two fifty-plus stands. Shreyas perished for a 56-ball 82 (4s: 3, 6s: 6).

4/6

Shreyas averages over 45 in ODIs

Shreyas has been a vital part of India's middle order in ODIs for the past few years. He has raced to 2,017 runs at 45.84. While he strikes at 98-plus in the format, his tally includes three centuries and 16 half-centuries. This was his second fifty in the ongoing tournament as he has raced past 200 runs at the event.

5/6

Over 1,000 ODI runs in India

Shreyas completed 1,000 runs in home ODIs in his recent outing against New Zealand. He now has 1,090 runs in 27 games in this regard at a 49-plus average. The tally includes two tons and eight fifties. He has been dismissed just once on a duck in home ODIs. The 28-year-old would be raring to enhance his numbers even further.

6/6

His numbers in away and neutral ODIs

Shreyas has also fared well away from home. In 25 away (home of opposition) ODIs, the batter has clobbered 913 runs at 43.47. The tally includes eight fifties and a solitary ton, which came in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the batter has 14 runs in a solitary neutral ODI innings. He has certainly been a solid number four for the Men in Blue in ODIs.