Virat Kohli surpasses 1,500 ODI runs against New Zealand: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:29 pm Oct 22, 202309:29 pm

Kohli is the fifth batter to get the feat (Source: X/@ICC)

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli has added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he has completed 1,500 ODI runs against New Zealand. He reached the milestone with a compact half-century in Match 21 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala. The right-handed batter entered the game, requiring 67 runs to get the milestone. He has certainly enjoyed batting against NZ.

Fifth getter to get the milestone

Kohli took 30 games to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs against NZ. The tally includes five tons and nine fifties with 154* being his best score. Ricky Ponting (1,971), Sachin Tendulkar (1,750), Kumar Sangakkara (1,568), and Sanath Jayasuriya (1,519) are the only other batters with 1,500-plus ODI runs against the Black Caps. Kohli's average of 55-plus is the highest among the aforementioned players.

Decoding Kohli's numbers against NZ

Over 970 of Kohli's ODI runs against NZ have come at home in 17 games. He averages over 68 in this regard. On NZ soil, he has mustered 514 runs against the Kiwis in 11 games at 46.72. He has scored nine runs in two neutral ODI innings against them. Kohli scored one in his only previous WC outing against NZ, in 2019.

Fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, having slammed over 13,400 runs in 286 games. His average of 58-plus is the best among batters with at least 2,500 runs. His tally of 48 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). Kohli also owns 69 half-centuries in ODI cricket. His 183 versus Pakistan in 2012 remains his best score in the 50-over format.

A look at Kohli's World Cup numbers

In 31 World Cup matches, Kohli has amassed 1,350-plus runs at a 53-plus average. The tally includes three and nine fifties. He recently surpassed Jayasuriya (1,165) and Jacques Kallis (1,148) in terms of World Cup runs. Only Tendulkar (2,278), Ponting (1,743), and Sangakkara (1,532) have clobbered more WC runs against Kohli. Kohli has also completed 900 ODI runs in 2023 at a 67-plus average.