World Cup: Here's when Kane Williamson will be available

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:40 pm Oct 09, 202312:40 pm

Williamson had a race against time to get fit for the 2023 WC (Source: X/@ICC)

Though New Zealand have made a victorious start to their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, they are still sweating over the fitness of their regular skipper Kane Williamson. The batting talisman, who is yet to entirely recover from his knee injury, missed the opener against England. He did not regain fitness for NZ's second game against Netherlands as well. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Williamson has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the opener of the Indian Premier League 2023. He, hence, had a race against time to get fit for the 2023 WC. The 33-year-old underwent surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. He has now missed NZ's first two games at the WC.

Williamson batted well in the practice matches

Though Williamson has not played a professional march since his return, he batted well in NZ's practice matches ahead of the main event. Williamson played the two warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa, giving a good account of himself, scoring 54 and 37 respectively, before retiring out. Williamson is now targeting a comeback in New Zealand's third game against Bangladesh on October 13.

Stead backs Williamson to feature against Bangladesh

NZ's head coach Gary Stead is confident about Williamson's availability for the Bangladesh game. "Kane's also been progressing very well. I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher and get a little more trust in his body," Stead said. "We are pretty confident he will be playing the third match."

Fifth-most runs for NZ in ODIs

Williamson currently owns 6,554 runs from 161 ODIs at an average of 47.83. The tally includes 13 centuries and 42 fifties. He is NZ's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Notably, NZ were the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Williamson played an instrumental role in both campaigns. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 edition.

1,000 WC runs loading for Williamson

The 2023 edition can see Williamson become the third NZ player to complete 1,000 ODI WC runs. He would join Stephen Fleming (1,075) and Ross Taylor (1,002). Williamson's current tally stands at 911 runs across 23 games at 56.93 (SR: 78.33). His best campaign came in 2019 as he scored 578 runs across nine innings at 82.57. The tally includes two tons.