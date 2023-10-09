ICC World Cup, NZ vs NED: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:54 am Oct 09, 2023

The Dutch side fought well against Pakistan in their opener (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand kick-started their campaign in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a comprehensive nine-wicket triumph over defending champions England in the opener. They will next meet the Netherlands in Match 6 of the event. The Dutch side fought well against Pakistan in their opener but eventually suffered an 81-run defeat. Here is the pitch and weather report of the duel.

Here are the track conditions

The match will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 9 (2:00pm IST). The track here is generally conducive for batting as the bowl comes onto the bat nicely. However, pacers got substantial assistance in the preceding game at this venue. Owing to the dew factor, the toss-winning skipper is likely to bowl first.

Will rain play a part?

One can anticipate a rain-free fixture as it will be bright and sunny in Hyderabad on the match day. As per Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. It can drop to 25°C at night. Besides, the humidity levels would be around 50% and a gentle breeze blowing at 6 KPH.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue has hosted just eight ODIs with teams batting first winning five times (Average first innings score: 287). 350/4 by Australia versus India in 2009 is the highest recorded team total here. Meanwhile, the lowest total defended here is 290 by Australia against India in 2007. The 2023 WC warm-up games here saw 335-plus scores across all four innings.

Here are the probable XIs

New Zealand probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C & WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult. Netherlands probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

