Australia record the highest ODI World Cup score versus Pakistan

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 06:10 pm Oct 20, 202306:10 pm

Australia posted 367/9 versus Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Australia posted 367/9 versus Pakistan in match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on Friday. Australia's score is now the highest against Pakistan in ICC World Cup history. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh added a record-breaking 259-run stand for the opening wicket as Pakistan were sloppy. However, Babar Azam's men bounced back to keep Australia below 370.

Most runs for Australia in the first 10 overs

Australia managed 82/0 in the powerplay overs (1-10). Both Warner and Marsh were in their element. Warner made Pakistan pay after being dropped earlier. As per Cricbuzz, the duo clocked Australia's highest score in the first 10 overs of a World Cup innings (where data is available*), bettering their 80/0 in the 2003 World Cup final against India at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

A blazing ton from Marsh

Marsh started attacking the Pakistani bowlers from the outset. He punished the loose deliveries and was gradually setting the tone for a big innings. He hammered three consecutive fours in Haris Rauf's first over. He and Warner slowed down when the spinners were bowling in tandem but didn't shy away from capitalizing on loose balls. Marsh scored 121 from 108 balls.

2nd ODI century for Marsh

Marsh clocked his second ODI century and both of them have come after he started batting in the top order. Marsh owns 2,411 runs from 83 ODIs at 34.94. Marsh owns a strike rate of 94.64. Besides two centuries, he has 18 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh has surpassed 500 ODI runs in Asia (534). In India, he has 474 runs at 59.25.

Partnership records for Warner and Marsh

Marsh and Warner stitched a 259-run opening partnership. This is Australia's highest-ever opening stand in the ODI World Cup. They surpassed Brad Haddin and Shane Watson's 183-run opening stand in the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru. This is the highest partnership against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Warner and Marsh have surpassed Desmond Haynes and Brian Lara's 175-run stand from 1992.

Marsh becomes the first Aussie with this unique record

Marsh has become the sixth player in ODIs to smash a ton on his birthday. He is also the first Aussie to register the record. Marsh has joined Tom Latham, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Vinod Kambli. Meanwhile, he is the second player to register a World Cup hundred on his birthday after Taylor's 131* vs Pakistan in Pallekele in 2011.

Massive records for Warner

Warner's 163-run knock consisted of 14 fours and nine sixes. He has raced past 6,500 ODI runs (6,625). Warner also became the second-highest scorer for Australia in the World Cup, surpassing Adam Gilchrist. He slammed his 21st ODI century and a fifth at the World Cup. He equaled Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara. Warner hammered his fourth successive hundred against Pakistan as well.

Afridi claims a fifer

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi finished with five scalps. He took 5/54 from 10 overs. Afridi has clocked his second World Cup fifer. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf claimed 3/83 from eight overs. He gave away 56 runs from his first four overs.

Pakistan offer resistance in the final 10 overs

Pakistan, who dropped a host of catches and were poor on the field, came back. Australia lost six wickets for just 70 runs in the final 10 overs.