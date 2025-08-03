Akshay Kumar sells properties worth ₹110cr in 7 months
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold eight residential and commercial properties in Mumbai over the last seven months, with total transactions valued at over ₹110cr, reported Hindustan Times. The properties, located in prime areas such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel, include luxury apartments and commercial spaces. These sales are believed to be part of his smart investment strategy.
Details
Impressive returns on investments in Borivali
Kumar sold three 3BHK apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project in Borivali. The first sale was a 1,073 square foot apartment for ₹4.25cr in January 2025, which he had bought for ₹2.38cr in 2017. In March, he sold another apartment for ₹4.35cr, netting an 84% return on investment (ROI). That same month, he sold a 3BHK and a studio apartment together for ₹6.60cr with an impressive ROI of 89%.
More sales
Highest sale in Worli
In July 2025, the actor sold two more apartments together for ₹7.10cr, which he had bought in 2017 for ₹3.69cr. This sale yielded a whopping ROI of 92%. The biggest sale during this period was a luxury apartment with four car parking spaces, measuring 6,830 square feet in Worli's Oberoi Three Sixty West project. Kumar sold it for ₹80cr.
Commercial transaction
Commercial property sold for ₹8cr
In April 2025, Kumar sold a commercial office in Lower Parel's One Place Lodha project for ₹8cr. He had bought this office in 2020 for ₹4.85cr, resulting in a 65% ROI. On the work front, Kumar was last seen in Housefull 5 and next has Jolly LLB 3 and Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline.