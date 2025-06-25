'Kannappa' v/s 'Maa': Akshay and Ajay Devgn cheer each other
What's the story
In a show of camaraderie, Akshay Kumar has wished good luck to Ajay Devgn and Kajol ahead of their upcoming mythological horror film Maa, to which Devgn responded. The film is set to clash at the box office with Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, which stars Kumar as Lord Shiva. Both films are scheduled to hit the theaters on Friday to much anticipation from fans.
The stars exchanged good wishes
Tu Trishul leke aa aur main Maa ka aashirwad…Good luck to us both 🙏 https://t.co/Kl4XHUQ9Cs— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 24, 2025
Kumar's sweet post asking for support
Kumar shared a special note for Devgn and Kajol. The note read, "Yaar, Ajay, hum dono ki picture aa rahi hai...iss Friday (Hey Ajay, both our pictures are releasing this Friday)." The actor asked Devgn to send his fans' wishes to Kannappa and in return, he'll send his to Maa. Devgn responded with a witty reply, saying, "Tu Trishul leke aa aur main Maa ka aashirwad (You come with a Trishul and I'll come with Maa's blessing)."
Film details
'Maa' vs 'Kannappa'
Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is a mythological horror film produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film explores a mother's fight against dark forces to save her daughter from an evil curse. It features an ensemble cast including Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta. On the other hand, Kannappa is a mythological fantasy thriller that tells the story of a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.