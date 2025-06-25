'Kannappa' vs 'Maa'

'Kannappa' v/s 'Maa': Akshay and Ajay Devgn cheer each other

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:18 am Jun 25, 202511:18 am

What's the story

In a show of camaraderie, Akshay Kumar has wished good luck to Ajay Devgn and Kajol ahead of their upcoming mythological horror film Maa, to which Devgn responded. The film is set to clash at the box office with Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, which stars Kumar as Lord Shiva. Both films are scheduled to hit the theaters on Friday to much anticipation from fans.