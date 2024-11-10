Summarize Simplifying... In short At a recent event, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan reminisced about their film 'Ishq', teasing a potential sequel.

They shared a humorous anecdote about Devgn saving Khan from a chimpanzee attack on set, caused by Khan's playful antics.

What's the story Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan have teased a sequel to their memorable 1997 romantic comedy Ishq. The actors made the suggestion during the mahurat launch of director Indra Kumar's son Aman's upcoming movie Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Saturday. "We had so much fun on the sets of Ishq, we should do another one," Devgn said, with Khan agreeing, "Yes, we should."

Devgn and Khan reminisced about 'Ishq' filming experience

During the event, the two actors fondly remembered shooting for Ishq. Khan shared a funny incident when Devgn saved him from a chimpanzee attack during a scene in the film. "A chimpanzee attacked me once during a sequence in the film. He saved me and pulled me out," recalled Khan. To which, Devgn cheekily added, "But it happened all because of Aamir. He was spraying water on the chimpanzee and then ran around, shouting 'bachao bachao' like a girl."

Know more about 'Ishq'

Directed by Kumar, Ishq also starred Juhi Chawla and Kajol as female leads, while Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Dalip Tahil, Anant Mahadevan, Deven Verma, and Mohan Joshi were seen in supporting roles. IMDb describes its plot as, "Two rich friends, hating the poor, are challenged by their children's love lives. Thus starts the war between love and money." It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.