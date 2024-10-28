Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Sharma has unveiled a new motion poster for his upcoming film 'Vanvaas', featuring his son Utkarsh Sharma.

'Vanvaas' teaser to release on October 29

'Vanvaas': New poster featuring Utkarsh Sharma unveiled; teaser dropping soon

By Tanvi Gupta 12:39 pm Oct 28, 202412:39 pm

What's the story The upcoming epic family saga, Vanvaas, produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, has been creating a buzz ever since it was announced. The film's narrative is said to be an emotional journey and has already piqued audience interest. A few days ago, a captivating poster featuring the film's stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma was unveiled. Now, ahead of the teaser release on Wednesday (October 29), the makers have shared another intriguing poster.

Sharma shared the new motion poster of 'Vanvaas'

Taking to social media, director Sharma shared a new motion poster featuring his son Utkarsh. He captioned the post: "TOMORROW 11 am 29 th October #VANVAAS का teaser @iutkarsharma" He further wrote in Hindi: "On Diwali, lots of love for dear ones, and a gift--a family's tale featuring familial love." The motion poster features a dramatic backdrop with the music of Shri Ram, Jai Ram, indicating a connection to the revered epic Ramayana.

'Vanvaas' to hit theaters on December 20

A modern take on the Ramayana, Vanvaas explores the idea of exile in the family. The film will be a Christmas release, releasing in theaters worldwide on December 20. The social media announcement along with the poster read: "Iss Christmas, apno ko pehchaniye. Anil Sharma brings to you his next emotional rollercoaster ride!" The film also stars Simrat Kaur, Khushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. This movie follows Sharma's successful hit, Gadar 2.