'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' completed 26 years on Wednesday

'To my first film...': Karan Johar celebrates 26yrs of 'KKHH'

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the 26th anniversary of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, on Wednesday. He celebrated the milestone by posting a nostalgic video packed with behind-the-scenes moments from the film on Instagram. The video features a young Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. In his post, Johar reminisced about how the iconic film shaped his career and continues to mesmerize audiences even today.

Johar's heartfelt note and fan reactions

Alongside the video, Johar wrote about his unforgettable journey with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He fondly remembered the era of "cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands." "To my first film as a director. To the best cast & crew on set. To taking that feeling of day one and keeping it alive..." Fans responded enthusiastically to Johar's post. One user reminisced, "From 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' to 'Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya Rifat-Bi,' we all grew up with this!"

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's enduring appeal and success

The timelessness of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai can be credited to its captivating story and the chemistry of the lead actors. The film also had a stellar supporting cast including Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever. Johar's directorial debut was a commercial and critical hit and left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the '90s. It made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai an everlasting love story in Bollywood cinema.