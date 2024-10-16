Summarize Simplifying... In short Divya Khossla Kumar, wife of Bhushan Kumar, has publicly criticized Karan Johar for using derogatory language against her.

Divya Khossla Kumar accuses Alia-Karan of 'unethical practices'

'Jigra' row: Divya Khossla slams Karan Johar for 'derogatory language'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:55 pm Oct 16, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Actor-director Divya Khossla Kumar stirred controversy with an Instagram Story criticizing Alia Bhatt's Jigra. She accused the actor of profiting from "fake ticket bookings" and claimed the film was a copy of her own project Savi. The spat intensified when Jigra co-producer Karan Johar countered her allegations by posting: "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools." In a recent interview, Khossla Kumar said she was upset about being called a fool for speaking against unethical practices.

'Is it right to call a woman a fool...?'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Khossla Kumar said, "Today, when I speak up, Mr Karan Johar uses derogatory language to shut me down. Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices?" "There are many more derogatory words which were used in their PR articles, and called my taking a stand as a PR stunt. I'm sorry, I don't need one. I'm already well known," she said.

She raised concerns over 'manipulated' box office numbers

Khossla Kumar further emphasized her worry about corporate bookings and fudged box office numbers. She said, "After COVID-19, smaller production houses have shut down, and only those with money survive. I saw an empty theatre, yet Jigra's opening figures were inflated. That needs serious correction." She also alleged that false numbers were put out for certain films. "And that's why only those people will be able to survive here, who have money. New talent, will never be able to enter."

Plagiarism allegations

'Jigra is a copy of Savi': Khossla Kumar

Adding fuel to the fire, Khossla Kumar also alleged Jigra was a copy of her film Savi, both being jailbreak stories. She pointed out both films have the same storyline but her project was in production first. The common link between Savi and Jigra is Mukesh Bhatt, Bhatt's uncle who co-produced Savi. When asked if she discussed the similarities with him, Khossla Kumar confirmed, "Yes, this was clearly discussed with him... but I don't want to bring him...because he's 72."

Public reaction to the ongoing feud

The public feud between Bhushan Kumar's wife and Johar has caught the public's fancy, triggering a lively debate on social media. Fans have been loving this drama unfold, with many taking to Reddit to share their thoughts. One user humorously wrote, "Bollywood e lafda, I repeat Bollywood e lafda is happening." Another commenter wrote, "Both sides are powerful, so no one can do the victim Rona dhona. This is glorious drama."