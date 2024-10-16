Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhruva Sarja's film 'Martin' had a strong start, earning ₹16.9cr in its first four days, but saw a dip on its fifth day, adding only ₹1cr to its total.

Despite lower Hindi occupancy, the film's intriguing plot and stellar cast keep audiences engaged.

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' struggles on weekdays; collects ₹18cr after Day-5

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:50 pm Oct 16, 202412:50 pm

What's the story Dhruva Sarja's latest Kannada action thriller, Martin, is witnessing a slump in its weekday box office numbers. However, despite the downturn, the film—which was released in multiple languages including Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on October 11—continues to hold its ground. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences but its action sequences have been particularly lauded.

Collection details

'Martin' box office collection: A detailed look

In its first four days, Martin had a strong box office run, raking in an estimated ₹16.9cr net in India. However, on its fifth day (Tuesday), the film added around ₹1cr to its total collection, taking it to ₹17.9cr according to Sacnilk. On Tuesday (October 15), Martin had a Kannada language occupancy of 13.48% with morning shows at 9.48%, afternoon shows at 14.82%, evening shows at 13.92%, and night shows at 15.69%.

Production details

'Martin's Hindi occupancy and production budget

The Hindi occupancy for Martin was lower, at 9.06% on Tuesday (October 15). The film is a product of a collaboration between director A.P. Arjun and producers Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K Mehta Productions. It was reportedly produced with a total budget of ₹20cr, covering both production and promotional costs.

Film highlights

'Martin' features star-studded cast and intriguing plot

Martin features a star-studded cast including Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Sukrutha Wagle, Nikitin Dheer, Nawab Shah, and Nathan Jones. The film's narrative revolves around Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena's awe-inspiring journey from Pakistan to India as he tries to uncover his true identity while fighting black market dealers associated with terrorists planning major attacks.