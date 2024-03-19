Next Article

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shruti Haasan joins Yash's 'Toxic': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:35 pm Mar 19, 202404:35 pm

What's the story In a fresh turn of events, Shruti Haasan, known for her projects like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, has reportedly been cast in Yash's highly-anticipated pan-Indian film Toxic. This announcement closely follows recent news of Kareena Kapoor Khan's involvement in the project. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the forthcoming film will mark Haasan's maiden venture into Kannada cinema, like Kapoor Khan. Notably, the specifics of her character currently remain under wraps.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Toxic is an eagerly anticipated pan-Indian film steered by Mohandas, whose previous project was the Malayalam film Moothon in 2019, which explored toxic masculinity and LGBTQ+ issues. Since the project announcement last December, Toxic has been making waves. With the addition of Haasan to the stellar lineup, excitement for the film has further escalated. However, detailed insights into the storyline and characters are yet to be unveiled.

Hints

Haasan's involvement: Hints were included in teaser

The news of Haasan joining Toxic follows the release of a short teaser in December. Clocking in at one minute and 17 seconds, the clip naturally stirred excitement among fans. However, a particular detail that truly caught the audience's attention was the title track featured in the teaser. Netizens were quick to notice that the voice behind the track belonged to Haasan. With this, reports of Haasan's involvement seamlessly fit together like puzzle pieces.

Twitter Post

Revisit the clip here

Kapoor's statement

Earlier, Kapoor Khan hinted at 'big' Kannada debut

During a recent interaction with fans, Kapoor Khan dropped a hint, saying, "I might be doing a very big South film..." She said, "It's like, all pan-India so I don't know where I'll be shooting, but I'm excited for all my fans to know that it's going to be the first time that I will be doing this." The 43-year-old actor is currently gearing up for the release of Crew, set for March 29 release.

About the film

Meanwhile, here's what we know about 'Toxic'

Bankrolled by KVN Productions, Toxic marks Yash's first venture under his production banner, Monster Mind Creations. Charan Raj is in talks for the film's background score, while Steve Griffin is poised to oversee stunt choreography. Notably, this will be Yash's first project after the monumental success of KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic is rumored to hit screens in April 2025.