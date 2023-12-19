Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' seeks gradual momentum on weekdays

Hi Nanna is Telugu cinema's newest offering and the heartfelt drama has been receiving love from viewers and critics. The film extracts the best from Natural Star Nani and it has emerged to become a box office success. However, in its second week, the movie is struggling to carve its niche at the box office. It has a lucrative window until Salaar's release.

Aiming for Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 40.58 crore in India. The film needs gradual momentum for survival. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, Viraj Ashwin, Jayaram, Nassar, and Shruti Haasan, among others. The project is bankrolled by the Vyra Entertainments banner.

