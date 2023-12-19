Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' not so fierce anymore

Vicky Kaushal is one such rare actor who pushes the boundary with each film. His recent release Sam Bahadur has become a pillar in Bollywood and the movie has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. Being pitted against Animal, the biopic has been slow but now it seeks a certain momentum to hold the box office fort with ease.

Inching closer to Rs. 80 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 1.65 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 78.25 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews but Kaushal's performance has been lauded by all. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

