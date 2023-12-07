Abir Chatterjee's 'Raktabeej' completes 50 days in theaters

Abir Chatterjee's 'Raktabeej' completes 50 days in theaters

'Raktabeej' is running in theaters now

For decades, Bengali cinema has been known for its stellar content-rich films. The industry has been struggling on the commercial front when compared to other Indian industries, but recently they generated a huge business. During Durga Puja, four big releases ruled the theaters and Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's Raktabeej was one of the highest grossers. Recently, the film completed 50 days in theaters.

A rare feat for Bengali films in the recent past

Bankrolled by Windows, the film received rave reviews and has reportedly earned more than Rs. 5 crore at the domestic box office. The action drama is based on a real-life event and is headlined by Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, and Victor Banerjee. The movie was pitted against other big releases including Srijit Mukherji's Dawshom Awbotaar and Dev's Bagha Jatin.

