Khichdi 2 is the newest comedy drama in Bollywood. The film belongs to a cult comedy franchise, Khichdi which has been winning hearts on both TV and celluloid for years. However, the franchise value has not helped as the second movie installment has tanked at the box office. In its second week, the Supriya Pathak-headlined film is barely minting any money.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 12 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.68 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and was not marketed well by the makers. The cast includes Rajeev Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Jamnadas Majethia, Kiku Sharda, Kirti Kulhari, and Flora Saini, among others.

