Box office collection: '12th Fail' displays god-level momentum

By Aikantik Bag 12:29 pm Nov 22, 202312:29 pm

'12th Fail' box office collection

Vikrant Massey's recent release 12th Fail has passed every box office test with ease. The critically acclaimed film has been lauded by viewers too and has emerged to be a sleeper hit. The movie is showing extraordinary hold in the fourth week with no fluctuation in collection. It is steady and focused on its goal and currently inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark.

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 40.2 crore in India. The movie has a good window until the big December releases. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sarita Joshi, Sukumar Tudu, Sanjay Bishnoi, Suraj Naagar, Harish Khanna, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others.

