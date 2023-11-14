Box office collection: '12th Fail' shows surprising growth on Monday

12th Fail has become a milestone film in Vikrant Massey's career. The actor is known for his layered and hard-hitting roles and this social drama has been a thought-provoking film. On the commercial front, it performed well until Tiger 3's release on Sunday. After a major dip, the film's collection grew by folds on its third Monday, hence achieving a rare feat.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.85 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 33 crore in India. The movie is a prime example of how good content films can rise at the box office. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Harish Khanna, and Suraj Naagar, among others.

