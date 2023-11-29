Box office collection: 'Farrey' shows poor chance of revival

Alizeh Agnihotri made her big Bollywood debut with the buddy drama Farrey. The film has been backed by her uncle Salman Khan and it generated a slight buzz. The same has been reflected in its box office collection as it has been struggling to gain momentum. Interestingly, the film received favorable reviews from critics. Let's decode its commercial status on weekdays.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Soumendra Padhi directorial earned Rs. 34 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.93 crore in India. The movie needs a box office boost to survive as the big releases arrive this Friday. The cast includes Ronit Roy, Zeyn Shaw, Juhi Babbar, Arsh Wahi, and Prasanna Bisht, among others.

