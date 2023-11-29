Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' not slowing down anytime soon

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' not slowing down anytime soon

By Aikantik Bag 10:33 am Nov 29, 202310:33 am

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' box office collection

Jigarthanda DoubleX is the latest blockbuster in Tamil cinema. As the title suggests, the drama was double fun for the viewers and the same has been reflected on its box office collection. The film has been stable at the box office in its third week and is inching closer to the Rs. 60 crore mark globally. Let's decode the domestic box office scenario.

2/3

More about the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial earned Rs. 34 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 43.73 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and is an ode to Tamil cinema. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Nimisha Sajayan, Ilavarasu, and Shine Tom Chacko, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post