NewsBytes Exclusive: Srijit Mukherji-Dev's project is titled 'Tekka'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

NewsBytes Exclusive: Srijit Mukherji-Dev's project is titled 'Tekka'

By Aikantik Bag 11:59 am Dec 05, 202311:59 am

'Tekka' is set for 2024 release

Ever since superstar Dev announced his collaboration with National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji, Bengali cinema lovers have been eagerly waiting for details about the film. The makers have stayed tight-lipped throughout but there have been several speculations. As the duo gears up for a 2024 box office blast, a little birdie spilled some exclusive beans about the upcoming film to NewsBytes.

2/3

Film title, genre, and probable release date

As per our source in the industry, the film is being titled Tekka and will be set in the thriller genre. It is set to go on floors in January 2024 and the makers are aiming for a Durga Puja 2024 release. Mukherji's knack for thrillers has a cult fan following, hence the excitement is at an all-time high.

3/3

Mukherji to collaborate with Modhura Palit

Rukmini Maitra is set to star alongside Dev. The makers have not revealed much about the cast and crew yet but our source revealed that the film will be shot by cinematographer Modhura Palit. Palit is a Cannes Film Festival awardee known for her striking visuals. Mukherji's films are often hailed for their distinct camera work, hence this maiden collaboration seems quite interesting.