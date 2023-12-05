'C.I.D's Dinesh Phadnis dies of multiple organ failure at 57

'C.I.D's Dinesh Phadnis dies of multiple organ failure at 57

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Dinesh Phadnis played Fredericks aka Freddy's role in Shivaji Satam-led 'C.I.D'

Television actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for essaying Inspector Fredericks in police drama C.I.D and CID: Special Bureau, breathed his last on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mumbai. His C.I.D co-star Dayanand Shetty, confirmed his passing away. As per reports, the 57-year-old actor died at around midnight due to multiple organ failure. Phadnis was put on a ventilator and was critical.

Last rites to take place later today

Phadnis was undergoing treatment for liver damage. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday, confirmed Shetty. "Yes, it's true he is no more. It happened around 12:08am. I am at his residence right now. His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium. Almost everyone from the C.I.D (team) is present right now," Shetty told ETimes.

