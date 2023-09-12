Diljit-Shehnaaz-Sonam reunite for 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 12:34 pm 1 min read

'Ranna Ch Dhanna' release date is out

Shehnaaz Gill is a household name in India. After tasting success in the TV industry, the actor's foray into movies has been quite interesting. Gill took to social media and shared the poster of her upcoming film Ranna Ch Dhanna. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Amarjeet Singh Saron and produced by Dosanjh, the film is set to release on October 2, 2024.

The trio reunites after 'Honsla Rakh'

Fans are excited to see the trio reunite after their successful collaboration in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh. The surprise announcement of Ranna Ch Dhanna has left fans excited. They took to social media to express their excitement for the film. While sharing the poster, Gill wrote, "Ishq ne ghalib nikamma kar diya varna cheez toh hum thay kaam ki," (Love has made me useless Ghalib otherwise I was quite useful) hence promising a quirky tale of love.

