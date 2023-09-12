Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for late father; shares photograph

Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 12:37 pm 1 min read

Ankita Lokhande's father passed away in August 2023

Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in the TV soap Pavitra Rishta, recently shared a heartfelt note honoring her late father, Shashikant Lokhande, who passed away in August 2023. The post featured a photo from her wedding ceremony, showing her parents hugging her.

Fans offered their condolences, too

Lokhande captioned the post, "Paa I can't believe it's been a month already today...Miss u every moment paa and I love you so much daddy...Take care of yourself till we meet again dadda." Fans responded with messages of support and love, with some sharing their own experiences of losing a parent. Lokhande's emotional post resonated with many fans who shared their own stories of loss and offered messages of support.

