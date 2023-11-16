Drake announces 'Scary Hours 3'; premiere date out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Drake announces 'Scary Hours 3'; premiere date out

By Aikantik Bag 04:20 pm Nov 16, 202304:20 pm

'Scary Hours' is set to premiere on Friday

Team Drizzy, it's time to gather. Canadian hip-hop artist Drake has revealed that his third installment in the Scary Hours series is set to drop on Friday, 10:30am IST. The rapper shared a trailer on his Instagram, showcasing an aerial shot of a car driving down a desolate nighttime street and images of Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall.

2/3

Drake's confidence and music-making process

In the teaser, Drake reflects on his latest project, For All the Dogs, and says he is "so confident about the body of work I just dropped that I know I can go and disappear for whatever, six months, a year, two years, even though I am not really into the break thing, making super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery." Fans have naturally gone gaga over the announcement.

3/3

Instagram Post