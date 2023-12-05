Box office collection: 'Parking' aims for stability on weekdays



'Parking' box office collection

Parking is Tamil cinema's newest offering on celluloid. The film is slightly in buzz for its unique storyline and has received positive responses from both critics and viewers. The thriller is pitted against Nayanthara's Annapoorani at the box office and is slightly lagging behind it. The makers are currently aiming for momentum on weekdays amid other biggies like Animal.

Aiming for the Rs. 3 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ramkumar Balakrishnan directorial earned Rs. 27 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.09 crore in India. It experienced a huge drop on its first weekday and that's not a good sign. The cast includes Harish Kalyan, MS Bhaskar, Indhuja, Rama Rajendra, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu, among others. The music is helmed by Sam CS.

