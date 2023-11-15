Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun's 'Flex x Cop' release date out

Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun's 'Flex x Cop' release date out

By Aikantik Bag 07:42 pm Nov 15, 2023

'Flex x Cop' to premiere in January 2024

South Korean stars Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun, who have starred in the series Yumi's Cells, are set to join forces once again in the forthcoming SBS weekend K-drama Flex x Cop. The network has revealed the show is slated to premiere in January 2024. The series will follow the journey and love story of an inexperienced third-generation chaebol who becomes a detective.

Ahn to play third-generation chaebol detective

The story revolves around Jin Yi-soo (Ahn), a third-generation chaebol who leverages his family's fortune, personal connections, intellect, and various skills to apprehend criminals. His character develops these skills through his playful nature, highlighting his ingenuity and versatility. It is penned by Kim Ba-da (of My Name fame) and helmed by Kim Jae-hong (Steal Heart and My Love Eun Dong)

More about Park's character

Park will assume the role of Lee Kang-hyun, the Homicide Department's first female team leader and an experienced detective who graduated from a police academy. Lee is a dedicated officer with a strong sense of duty who takes pride in being in the profession. She boasts of exceptional investigative and interpersonal skills, as well as an adaptable mindset.

