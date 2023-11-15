K-pop: Ahyeon leaves YG Entertainment's BABYMONSTER just ahead of debut

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

K-pop: Ahyeon leaves YG Entertainment's BABYMONSTER just ahead of debut

By Tanvi Gupta 06:14 pm Nov 15, 202306:14 pm

Ahyeon parts ways with YG Entertainment's BABYMONSTER ahead of debut

Ahyeon, a member of YG Entertainment's upcoming K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER, has left the band just days before its debut on November 27. On Wednesday, reports revealed that the artist left the team due to "personal reasons." Consequently, BABYMONSTER will now launch as a six-member ensemble instead of the initially planned seven members. Ahyeon had already gained popularity among fans as BLACKPINK's Jennie look-alike.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Ahyeon previously received widespread praise for her outstanding performance on Dangerously during the seventh episode of BABYMONSTER's survival program, Last Evaluation. The show determined the lineup for the girl group through an intensive selection process, with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita being selected as members. The members of the group reportedly belong to diverse nationalities, such as Korean, Japanese, and Thai.

3/5

Rumors of Ahyeon's absence from BABYMONSTER activities

To recall, rumors about Ahyeon not joining BABYMONSTER for its debut started when fans observed her absence at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour finale concert. Only six members were present there to express their support. This led to worried fans circulating speculation online that Ahyeon might not be included in the final lineup. Notably, BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment's third girl group, following the successful launches of 2NE1 and BLACKPINK.

4/5

BABYMONSTER's pre-debut buzz and background

Even before its official debut, BABYMONSTER has already created a substantial buzz with the pre-debut single Dream, released on May 14. The music video currently has over 54 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER's YouTube channel achieved over 1M subscribers in just 52 days from its creation on December 28, 2022. It reached 2M subscribers in 129 days, setting a record as the fastest K-pop girl group to achieve this milestone.

5/5

When Ahyeon's alleged use of a racial slur caused controversy

Shortly after the release of BABYMONSTER's pre-debut single, controversy erupted over a video featuring Ahyeon. The clip—posted on social media on May 29—showcased Ahyeon's performance at Hanlim Arts High School. Netizens pointed out that Ahyeon allegedly used a racial slur during her act. Attentive viewers claimed to have distinctly heard her use the N-word, triggering a substantial backlash. Some went as far as to demand her removal from the group.