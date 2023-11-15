David Beckham in Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to host dinner

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

David Beckham in Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to host dinner

By Aikantik Bag 04:41 pm Nov 15, 202304:41 pm

David Beckham to visit Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's residence for dinner

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja are reportedly set to host soccer icon David Beckham at their Mumbai home. The English former footballer is visiting the city as a UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) ambassador. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that the couple will be organizing a dinner for Beckham, with the guest list featuring some of Mumbai's most elite figures.

2/3

Speculations on possible collaborations

The insider also alluded to possible collaborations between Beckham and the couple. They stated, "He (Beckham) is a global icon, his wife (Victoria Beckham) too is a fashion icon. Together, they are pop culture shapers of the world. So, there could be more than what meets the eye about this dinner." While no formal announcements have been made, fans are eagerly awaiting any exciting ventures that could arise from this high-profile gathering.

3/3

Exclusive dinner party with limited guest list

The reported intimate dinner party to be thrown by the duo for Beckham is expected to be a highly exclusive event. The anonymous insider told BH that only 25 individuals had been invited to this lavish gathering. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor Ahuja last appeared in JioCinema's Blind, which was released earlier in 2023.